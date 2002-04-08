Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo to Promote EzFill to His Many Fans and Supporters

NBA veteran partnering with fast growing mobile fuel delivery provider as Brand Ambassador

MIAMI, FL, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“ EzFill ” or the “Company”) ( EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, today announced Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo will promote the Company to his fans and supporters as Brand Ambassador.

The NBA veteran, who is an investor and longtime EzFill customer, will share the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of the fast growing on-demand fueling service with his many fans, supporters, and social media followers in Florida and around the world.

Oladipo has renewed his agreement to serve as Brand Ambassador to EzFill, which plans to rapidly expand its residential offering through strategic relationships with Brand Ambassadors in markets throughout the state of Florida including Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando, and Tampa.

“I have always been a fan of EzFill. I don’t know anyone who enjoys going to the gas station, and I believe that everyone will use on-demand fueling to get their gas in the future. One of the best parts of playing in Miami is having EzFill fuel my cars, so I can spend more time training to be my best,” Oladipo said. “With my vested interest in the Company, I am working to find a way to give back to my community. If you live in EzFill’s service areas, look out for some free gas in the near future.”

The EzFill App enables consumers to fill up their vehicles without leaving the comfort and safety of their home or office. Customers simply need to open the app on their mobile device, provide their location, and schedule a delivery time for one of the Company’s trained drivers to fuel their vehicle.

“As a regular user of EzFill and a two-time all-star with a major fan following, Victor Oladipo’s role as Brand Ambassador will help bring the Company’s user friendly on-demand delivery service to the next level by vastly expanding the number of residential users we serve,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “With gas prices remaining high, people want to avoid wasting fuel searching for the best place to fill their tanks, and EzFill provides the ideal solution. The Company also offers competitive rates to customers with preferred pricing secured from wholesale fuel suppliers, and enables people to avoid handling dirty fuel pumps at gas stations.”

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in commercial and consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marinas - EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

