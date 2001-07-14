Modivcare to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time (12:20 p.m. Eastern Time).

A link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Modivcare’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.modivcare.com%2Finvestors%2Fdefault.aspx.

Modivcare management also will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care, remote patient monitoring, and meal delivery. Modivcare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

