goodMRKT Brings Its Good People, Great Products, and Exceptional Causes to Chicago Show Floor

goodMRKT, an innovative retail concept dedicated to doing good, has been invited to showcase the impact of products with a purpose through a limited-run activation during the Retail+Innovation+Conference+%26amp%3B+Expo+%28RICE%29 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. The first of its kind for RICE, the show floor activation will feature a curated selection of goodMRKT’s products to highlight the positive impacts of purpose-driven brands in the retail industry.

The goodMRKT activation will have items for sale from socially conscious brands Sackcloth & Ashes, Ranger Station, Bella Tunno, and ABLE, alongside numerous others who all share the common goal of creating goods that do good. Through a variety of purpose-driven programs such as 1-to-1 product givebacks, meal donations, or providing economic opportunities to vulnerable populations, each brand at goodMRKT is dedicated to doing good, and every product is the chance to make a difference.

“Our mission is to bring together a community of people focused on driving positive impact and highlight the idea that the product on the shelf is only half the story. There are so many incredible stories generated through the goodMRKT community, and we can’t wait to bring those stories to RICE,” says Harry Cunningham, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer at goodMRKT and Vera Bradley VP of Retail Brand Experience. Cunningham will be speaking alongside Vera Bradley CEO, Rob Wallstrom, and Sackcloth & Ashes Founder and CEO, Bob Dalton, during RICE’s “Activating In-Store Communities with Events, Experiences and Inclusion” session at 10:30 am on May 11th.

"When we started planning for the Retail Innovation Conference & Expo, we knew that we wanted to create a meaningful and community-driven experience," said Adam O'Brien, show director for the event. "We have seen retailers prioritize connection and charitable giving, especially in their stores, and we wanted to bring that magic to our show floor. We know that people want a reason to come to in-person events and that a big reason is to connect in a significant way. We couldn't think of a better brand to partner with than goodMRKT to fulfill this goal.”

In addition to the “good” generated by shopping goodMRKT, the brand has partnered with ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, to run a 1% giveback program throughout the activation to benefit PAVE+GLOBAL, an organization that enables young talent to build successful careers in all aspects of the retail industry. ShoppingGives will be officially launching its new Shopify POS round-up capability with goodMRKT at RICE, enabling customers to join in giving back. Additionally, ShoppingGives will be matching all donations generated through the activation.

About goodMRKT: Built around a central theme of Good People, Great Products, and Exceptional Causes, goodMRKT is a collection of socially responsible, forward-thinking brands all committed to a cause and dedicated to doing good. At goodMRKT, we showcase the power of storytelling to turn start-ups into stand-outs and expand the influence of brands you already love. We are passionate about creating positive change and making a lasting impact through a supportive community dedicated to giving the gift of good. Welcome to goodMRKT. You belong here.

About Retail TouchPoints: Retail+TouchPoints and Design%3ARetail give all members of the retail world access to a vibrant community that combines insights, inspiration and opportunities to interact with their peers. We sit at the intersection of the art and science of retail strategy, providing granular data, high-value commentary, and aspirational success stories to help readers optimize customer experiences across all channels. Touching all facets of the retail ecosystem, including store experience and design, workforce management, digital marketing and engagement, and omnichannel optimization, our editorial content, multi-media resources and events take timely news and trends and transform them into tactical takeaways that meet the unique needs and priorities of our executive readers.

About Emerald: Emerald%26rsquo%3Bs talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results.

About ShoppingGives: ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Coach, Steve Madden, Kenneth Cole, Natori, Sakara Life, Solstice Sunglasses, and now partners with goodMRKT to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Their suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations to 1.8M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005435/en/