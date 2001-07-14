Stride, Inc. Gives Summer Camp an Esports Spin with LeagueSpot and Cloud9 Training Grounds Partnership

Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—the nation’s leading online and blended learning program provider—is teaming up with esports and gaming education platform LeagueSpot and comprehensive esports player development program Cloud9 Training Grounds to deliver a free esports camps and events for students across the U.S. this summer.

The collaboration offers an engaging esports and educational experience for students ages 8-18. Utilizing privacy and data security technology, Stride and LeagueSpot will provide a uniquely safe esports platform that seamlessly transitions from classroom to competition to open play. Cloud9 Training Grounds will connect professional coaches with Stride campers in a safe online environment where players can practice their skills, build long-lasting friendships, and play the games they love in a secure, supervised space.

“This partnership combines the fun, freedom, and facilitation of traditional summer camp with much-loved esports, introducing students to a trusted roster of top-ranked coaches, coding skills, and gameplay with their friends,” said Les Ottolenghi, Stride’s Chief Technology and Information Officer. “Cloud9 and LeagueSpot are leaders in their field, and their support of Stride-powered students will take this summer’s offering to new heights.”

Stride’s Esports Summer Camp introduces young gamers of all ability levels to a variety of games and skill-building opportunities, including Minecraft© Design, Scratch Coding, and Esports Skills Coaching. Each two-week session is led by a professional esports coach specialized in teaching esports skills provided by Cloud9 Training Grounds. Stride will leverage LeagueSpot’s unique AutoMatcher feature, an event system that eliminates forfeits plaguing other gaming platforms for school-aged players.

“The LeagueSpot team is thrilled to engage in this ambitious and game-changing partnership,” said Andrew Barnett, LeagueSpot CEO. “The top names in esports and education are coming together to provide unparalleled access and opportunity for students everywhere.”

In addition to Stride’s summer camp programs, older players looking for a more competitive experience can join weekly events across several titles, including Fortnite©, Smash Brothers©, and Rocket League©. These events will reward players ages 13-25 with special prizes including hardware, school supplies, limited-run apparel, and even scholarships for top players.

The esports industry is expected to grow to $3 billion in 2022, according to Goldman Sachs, with ESPN reporting expanding opportunities in higher education and career development—including more than 125 colleges offering varsity esports and awarding more than $15 million in scholarships annually.

Registration for Stride’s Esports Summer Camp is now open. Visit www.play2learn.gg for more information.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

About LeagueSpot

LeagueSpot is an online esports and gaming education platform dedicated to letting you play your way. Its signature experience combines best-in-class tournament features with a virtual classroom solution in a virtual space built and branded to your specifications and protects every user through industry-leading data privacy and security bubble. LeagueSpot powers competitions for all ages across North America, including the YMCA USA, NACE Starleague, CSL Esports, ECAC, and SUNY, tailoring technology and operations solutions to each client’s unique needs.

About Cloud9 Training Grounds:

Premier esports organization Cloud9 launched Training Grounds to nurture the next generation of players in esports, an industry that is expected to grow to $3 billion in 2022, according to Goldman Sachs. A program for middle and high schools, Training Grounds emphasizes the values of teamwork, critical thinking, and sportsmanship within the context of competitive gaming. Training Grounds coaches deliver a curriculum centered on youth mentorship, growth, and excellence while building a fun and inclusive gaming community among its players.

