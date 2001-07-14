Advertising Industry Pro Rachel Winer Joins Quad as Senior Vice President of Business Development

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, announced today the appointment of marketing and advertising industry executive Rachel Winer to the position of senior vice president. Winer will lead a new business development team as the company continues to expand its advertising and marketing offerings. She will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Julie Currie.

A major focus of her role will be to engage with new and existing clients on the benefit of Quad’s broad product portfolio and scale, which can help solve their most pressing business and marketing challenges. The company’s products and services span everything from the creative, strategic, and analytic processes to the production of physical and digital marketing assets.

“Rachel’s experience in the enterprise, advertising, and agency space, and her ability to easily navigate between each, make her an optimal leader for our team. She is distinctively equipped to partner with clients in creating unique marketing experiences for their brands,” said Currie. “Coupled with Quad’s strategic investments and our through-the-line marketing services, Rachel’s distinguished career and credentials bring sophistication and tremendous value to Quad and our clients.”

Winer has almost three decades of advertising, brand, marketing, and communications experience. She joins Quad from Bonfire, where she served as CMO-in-residence. In her previous role, as head of the Chicago office of Edelman, she focused on expanding the business beyond its traditional public relations roots. Before Edelman, she was a powerhouse at Buzzfeed, where she ran the Chicago and Detroit offices and was responsible for all verticals. She grew Buzzfeed's central region through creative brand partnerships. Her 20-plus-year agency career before Buzzfeed included leading brand teams at Leo Burnett, JWT, and BBDO, where she was responsible for some of the country’s most iconic brands, including Kellogg’s, Princess Cruises, and Wrigley, to name a few.

“Brands today are under an enormous amount of pressure to deliver success on their marketing efforts. When I looked at Quad’s offerings as a marketing experience company, I realized immediately Quad is uniquely positioned to help brands reimagine their marketing to be more streamlined and cut right through the friction across their large-scale and multi-faceted programs. I don’t see any other agency, consultancy, studio or production company that has evolved these capabilities under one roof like Quad,” said Winer. “I see a great opportunity for me to combine all aspects of my career to help drive those unique and dynamic client partnerships for outstanding results. I’m excited to join the team and deliver on our clients’ success.”

