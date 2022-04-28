Cybersecurity Solutions Provider ActZero Announces Strategic Partnership with TD Synnex

PR Newswire

– ActZero's AI Security Offerings are Latest Asset to Global IT Solutions Aggregator Portfolio –

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity startup ActZero , whose AI-powered managed detection and response (MDR) platform helps businesses cover more ground, today announced a strategic partnership with leading IT distributor and solutions aggregator TD Synnex. The relationship deepens the existing partnership with the companies, which began in September 2021 between ActZero and TechData.

The ActZero platform combines next-generation antivirus protection, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and 24/7 automated and managed threat hunting capabilities, enabled by a purpose-built AI engine. The ActZero MDR solution combats the threats most prevalent in SMB and mid-sized organizations' environments from commodity malware to highly-sophisticated attacks. The company's new partnership with TD Synnex will mirror its previous goals with Tech Data, to accelerate adoption of ActZero's novel security platform through the TD Synnex edge-to-cloud portfolio while broadening access to superior security for small and mid-size businesses.

"Our partnership with TD Synnex represents the next natural step in our business growth, leveraging the combined strengths and depth of the now merged powerhouses of Tech Data and Synnex," said ActZero Chief Operating Officer Chris Finan. "We're confident in their ability to deliver incredible results for us through their unmatched platform and security expertise, and proud to be aligned with such an incredible force within the IT ecosystem."

Now the unequivocal world leader in its space, TD Synnex unlocks growth for its partners by providing unparalleled access to a global distribution platform, encouraging its 150,000+ customers across more than 100 countries to maximize the value of their technology investments. Partnering with best-in-class cybersecurity innovator ActZero greatly enhances their portfolio, offering customers a critical new security solution to protect them against malware, ransomware, account takeover attacks and other cyber threats with the potential to severely impact business.

"ActZero is a great new asset to our line card, offering our customers a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution that will prove to be critical to their business needs," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Advanced Technology Solutions- Security, NA at TD SYNNEX. "ActZero has been an impressive company since its inception, delivering 24/7 monitoring, protection, and response. We're excited to watch their growth as we help to elevate their exposure and get their remarkable services into the hands of small and mid-size businesses worldwide."

To learn more about ActZero, visit them online at https://actzero.ai . Additional information about TD Synnex is available online at https://www.tdsynnex.com .

About ActZero

ActZero is a cybersecurity startup that makes small- and mid-size businesses more secure by empowering teams to cover more ground with fewer internal resources. Their intelligent managed detection and response service provides 24/7 monitoring, protection and response support that goes well beyond other third-party software solutions. The company's teams of data scientists leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML to scale resources, identify vulnerabilities and eliminate more threats in less time. They actively partner with customers to drive security engineering, increase internal efficiencies and effectiveness and, ultimately, build a mature cybersecurity posture. Whether shoring up an existing security strategy or serving as the primary line of defense, ActZero enables business growth by empowering customers to cover more ground.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT

FOR ACTZERO:

Chelsea Allison

312-775-2856

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecurity-solutions-provider-actzero-announces-strategic-partnership-with-td-synnex-301535341.html

SOURCE ActZero