Twilio Welcomes New Executives: Reeny Sondhi as Company's First Chief Digital Officer and Amy Holcroft as Company's First Chief Privacy Officer

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced two new hires. Reeny Sondhi joined the company as Chief Digital Officer, and Amy Holcroft joined the company as Chief Privacy Officer. Both roles are new to Twilio, as businesses increasingly look to digital channels to drive customer engagement, making digital privacy and rights a top priority for Twilio and its customers across all industries and regions.

As Chief Digital Officer, Sondhi will lead the scale of all technology operations needed as the company focuses on scaling and becoming an end-to-end customer engagement platform. She is based in San Francisco and will report to Chief Operating Officer, Khozema Shipchandler. As Chief Privacy Officer, Holcroft will lead the team responsible for protecting the interests of Twilio’s more than 250,000 customers and enabling their compliance with information privacy laws. Holcroft is based in London and will report to Twilio’s Chief Legal Officer, Dana Wagner.

“We are in the midst of tectonic shifts in online consumer privacy regulations, norms, and practices,” said Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio’s Chief Operating Officer. “Navigating and responding to this evolving landscape successfully is critical for Twilio and for our customers as we build a single platform that enables businesses in more than 180 countries to build direct relationships with their customers. Reeny and Amy bring essential experience to Twilio that will set us up for success as we scale and transform our business while protecting our customers’ and their end users’ digital rights. I'm thrilled to have both Reeny and Amy on board as key leaders as we continue to rise to this challenge.”

Sondhi joined Twilio from Autodesk, where she served as Chief Security Officer. She was responsible for driving the company’s security and trust strategy for infrastructure, products, and services. Before Autodesk, she led security engineering for EMC, now part of Dell. She made a transition to security after years in product management, launching multiple hardware and software products. Sondhi serves on the board of Rapid7, a growth business in cybersecurity, and has been recognized by San Francisco Business Times as one of the “Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business."

“I have been a customer of Twilio for several years now and have admired how simple it is for developers to leverage the platform to build meaningful interactions with customers,” said Reeny Sondhi. “I look forward to leading the team that builds the technology operations that are core to enabling dependable and trustworthy outcomes for businesses and strengthening relationships with their customers. I’m excited to join Twilio as we continue to scale and reach new audiences – all in service of our customers and their end users.”

Previously, Holcroft was at HP Company and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where she was a privacy leader for 13 years. As HPE’s Chief Privacy Officer, she led an international team of attorneys and compliance professionals managing global privacy and information governance programs on a global scale. Holcroft brings deep expertise in navigating and implementing complex compliance initiatives to address privacy regulations in the ever-changing technology and service provider industries. Holcroft is also involved in UK-based charitable organizations as a trustee for both the Sir Halley Stewart Trust and Educating Kids Outdoors.

“Privacy is a top priority for Twilio and its customers, and it plays a critical role underpinning the company’s vision to be the leading customer engagement platform,” said Amy Holcroft. “It is our responsibility to protect the data not only of the businesses we serve, but of their customers as well, as their engagements and relationships continue to move into the digital realm. I am excited to have the opportunity to strengthen Twilio’s commitment to data privacy and continue to build its reputation as a trusted custodian of customer data.”

About Twilio

Today’s leading companies trust Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio’s leading communications APIs enable companies to engage with their customers across voice, conversations, messaging, video and email. Twilio Segment, the leading Customer Data Platform, allows companies to create highly personalized interactions and automated customer profiles based on first-party data from multiple channels. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

