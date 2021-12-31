JLL named as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th consecutive year

PR Newswire

Recognizes exceptional leadership and commitment to business integrity

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies. For the 15th consecutive year, JLL has been honored for demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

In 2022, 136 companies from 22 countries and 45 industries were honored. Of these, JLL is one of only four honorees in the real estate industry and one of only 12 that have been on the list 15 times or more.

"It's an honor to be included in Ethisphere Institute's 2022 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th consecutive year – a tenure only a handful of companies have achieved," said Alan Tse, JLL Global Chief Legal Officer. "As one of our core values, ethics is at the heart of everything we do at JLL, and our steadfast commitment to integrity is key to helping us shape the future of real estate for a better world."

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance and community. Congratulations to JLL for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

JLL has also been recognized with Ethisphere's Ethics Inside® Certification. This certification includes a comprehensive review and evaluation of a company's corporate governance systems and practices, ethics and compliance program, corporate citizenship and responsibility initiatives, and leadership, reputation and legal history.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice . JLL has received the following awards in the last year:

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Drucker Institute WSJ Management Top 250

Fortune World's Most Admired Companies

Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index

Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere's 2022 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 24.6 percentage points over the past five calendar years.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 98,000 as of December 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

