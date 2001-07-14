Hippo Launches Proactive Home Protection in New York State

Hippo (NYSE: HIPO): Hippo Insurance Services announced today it will offer home insurance products in New York State, providing a smarter coverage option to the Empire state's 4.5 million homeowners1, and marking an important step in Hippo’s geographic expansion. With New York, Hippo products now reach 88.9% of the U.S. population in 38 states.

New Yorkers can easily access Hippo’s proactive protection offerings, including modern home insurance coverage, complimentary smart home devices and Hippo Home Care – personalized guidance, quick fixes and trusted recommendations to help keep homes running smoothly – at hippo.com.

“We are changing how consumers think about home insurance and exceeding customer expectations by combining modern coverage with smart home technology and Hippo Home Care to deliver proactive protection for homeowners,” said Rick McCathron, President of Hippo. “Protecting the joy of homeownership in New York means expanding to the nation’s fourth most populous state, further diversifying our geographic portfolio and delivering better outcomes for our customers and our business.”

According to the National Weather Service, New Yorkers experienced more than 150 significant weather events over the last decade2. The impact of climate change and new weather patterns calls for a data-driven, proactive insurance partner like Hippo with its intelligent warning systems that allow the company to spring into action after an event, proactively check on impacted customers and guide them through the claims process when necessary.

Hippo is transforming the home insurance industry by protecting the joy of homeownership through proactive and consumer-focused products and services. To learn more about Hippo’s insurance offerings or to get a quote, visit hippo.com.

About Hippo

Hippo’s goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, we are creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 80 percent of U.S. homeowners in 38 states. Insurance products are offered through Hippo Insurance Services which is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with commercial and personal lines products underwritten by various insurance companies. Hippo Insurance Services writes business through its affiliate Spinnaker Insurance Company which is a national property and casualty insurer rated A- by A.M. Best Company. Spinnaker’s address is 1 Pluckemin Way, Suite 102, Bedminster, NJ. For more information, including licensing information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hippo.com.

