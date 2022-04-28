ARMM Retains Hayden IR to Provide Investor Relations Services

PR Newswire

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armm Inc.(OTCQB: ARMM) (the "Company" or "ARMM"), a firearms lifestyle platform focused on Self-Reliance, announces that it has retained Hayden IR, LLC. ("HIR") to provide investor relations services to the Company. HIR will assist ARMM with its overall investor relations strategy and broaden the awareness of ARMM within the investor and financial community.

Brett Maas, Managing Partner at Hayden IR said, "We are very excited to introduce ARMM to our extensive network of investment professionals. We look forward to working with the team at ARMM as they broaden their reach into the $51 Billion consumer firearms and rugged outdoor recreational market, with a safety, training and educational focused platform that encompasses a growing and expansive set of products and services for outdoor enthusiasts."

Mark Lawson, Founder and CEO of ARMM, said, "The addition of Hayden IR adds another strategic component to ARMM's evolution as we continue to expand our team of professionals. We look forward to working with Brett and his team which we believe will add additional expertise, outreach, and exposure for ARMM."

The ARMM platform includes an app that is available to download for no cost from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information about ARMM, please visit www.armmlife.com.

About Hayden IR, LLC.

Hayden IR is a highly regarded investor relations consulting firm. Leveraging decades of cumulative experience, Hayden IR develops strategies to help clients effectively communicate with the investment community. Over time, Hayden IR helps its clients to secure a reasonable valuation by broadening their audience and expanding institutional ownership; and ensures clear, consistent communication with the public (http://haydenir.com).

ABOUT ARMM

ARMM is a firearms lifestyle platform focused on SELF RELIANCE and is disrupting the $51 Billion consumer firearms and rugged outdoor recreational market. The platform includes an app in which users can take safety & training course via the ARMM Academy, access firearms insurance products, firearms related apparel and accessories, and engage with like minded outdoor enthusiasts while gaining exposure to your favorite brands.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armm-retains-hayden-ir-to-provide-investor-relations-services-301535453.html

SOURCE Armm Inc.