Gartner Announces Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference

Gartner (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner CFO and Finance Executive Conference 2022

When: June 6-7, 2022

Where: Gaylord+National+Resort+%26amp%3B+Convention+Center, National Harbor, Maryland

Details: CFOs are driving the business to meet the rapidly evolving needs of customers, investors, employees, competitors, and the Board, while also navigating rising inflation, supply chain constraints, a tight labor market, ESG demands, regulatory uncertainty and the continued reopening. The rising needs of stakeholders and macro pressures act as a catalyst for CFOs to “digitally elevate” and deliver more real-time, predictive, errorless, always-on support to drive profitable and sustainable decisions.

The conference agenda will center on four+tracks, focused on the most critical technology challenges for CFOs and finance executives today:

CFO’s Role in Leading Digital Growth

Build a Finance Function for an Autonomous Future: Talent, Structures, and Providers

Build a Technology Roadmap with the Latest Innovations in Finance

Design Agile & Predictive Processes

Opening Keynote: The Path to Autonomous Finance

CFOs now have a platform to build a roadmap that is digital-by-default and transform workflows toward a future autonomous state. In this keynote, Gartner experts will share how CFOs can learn how to leap-frog forward on their digital journey.

Speakers:

Mary+Mesaglio, Managing VP, Research, Gartner

Dennis+Gannon, VP, Advisory, Gartner

Exhibitor Showcase

Attendees will get exclusive access to live demos and peers case studies from solution+providers at the forefront of technology. They will have the opportunity to evaluate the solution providers and learn implementation best practices.

For complete conference details, please visit the Gartner+CFO+%26amp%3B+Finance+Executive+Conference website. Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting Rob van der Meulen at [email protected].

About the Gartner Finance Practice

The Gartner Finance practice helps senior finance executives meet their top priorities. Gartner offers a unique breadth and depth of content to support clients’ individual success and deliver on key initiatives that cut across finance functions to drive business impact. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gartner.com%2Fen%2Ffinance%2Ffinance-leaders.

