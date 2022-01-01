Ameriprise Financial Named One of "America's Most Trusted Companies 2022" by Newsweek Magazine

Ameriprise Financial has been named to Newsweek Magazine’s first everlist of “America’s Most Trusted Companies.” The award recognizes 400 companies across 22 industries.

Newsweek partnered with market research and industry ranking provider Statista Inc. to poll 50,000 U.S. residents for the survey during June-August 2021. Respondents were asked to rate companies they know on three touchpoints of trust—from the viewpoint of consumers, investors, and employees.

This recent recognition is the latest accolade the firm has received for trust. In 2021, Ameriprise was named the #1 Most Trusted Wealth Manager by Investor's Business Daily.

To learn about Ameriprise, visit Ameriprise.com or read about the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts in its 2022 Responsible+Business+Report.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

Newsweek and Statista recognized America’s Most Trusted Companies in 22 industries based on surveys issued to 50,000 U.S. residents from June 28-August 13, 2021. Respondents chose from a list of all U.S.-based companies with revenues over $500 million, rating those with which they were familiar in three areas of trust: customer, investor, and employee. 110,000 evaluations were generated and companies with scandals were eliminated, resulting in a list of 400 companies. Ameriprise placed 20th of 21 companies in the Financial Services industry that earned a ranking. Ameriprise paid a fee for the ability to publicly share this recognition. For more information click here.

