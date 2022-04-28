Prolific Banking Inc. Partners with ACI Worldwide to Drive Digital Banking

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolific Banking, Inc. announced a partnership with ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. The alliance will enable Prolific's On-Ramp solution to be pre-integrated into ACI Universal Online Banker, part of the ACI Digital Business Banking solution, and support Enrollment-as-a-Service.

The Prolific Banking On-Ramp service, based on the Prolific Open Digital cloud platform, successfully utilized ACI APIs, providing automated enrollment of commercial bank digital customers and services to ACI Universal Online Banker.

According to Jim Gillespie, vice president, Digital Channels, ACI Worldwide, "This is an example of the extensibility of ACI Universal Online Banker APIs for ease of use by fintech innovators on behalf of our mutual bank customers. Prolific Banking's On-Ramp will add significant value for banks by automating the digital platform enrollment and provisioning process."

"Our goal for Prolific Open Digital platform and the On-Ramp automated enrollment service is to provide a truly open solution with maximum value," said Scott Graf, Prolific Banking president and founder. "Integration is key to providing that value and we applaud ACI for developing APIs in support of commercial digital services."

About Prolific Banking, Inc.

Atlanta-based Prolific Banking was founded in 2020 by a team experienced in commercial banking and software development. The Prolific Open Digital Platform supports a customer-centric onboarding model, automated service enrollment, and advanced digital services across modern delivery channels. The Prolific Banking mission is to facilitate digital transformation of commercial banking, enabling competition in a modern technology environment with a level of digital engagement that improves client experience, provides efficiencies and scale, and generates new revenue streams. For additional information about Prolific Banking, please visit: prolificbanking.com or call us at: 470-481-1049.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

