RIVN, AKBA & SFM Upcoming Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Recognized Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. ( RIVN)

Class Period: Rivian common stock (1) pursuant to or traceable to Rivian’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on November 10, 2021, and (2) between November 10, 2021, through March 10, 2022, (the "Class Period")

Deadline: May 6, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/rivn.

The Complaint alleges that, in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rivian would not meet its 2021 production and delivery targets; (2) Rivian's vehicles were underpriced and the Company would need to substantially increase prices; and (3) as a result, Defendants' representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ( AKBA)

Class Period: June 28, 2018 - September 2, 2020

Deadline: May 13, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/akba.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) vadadustat was not as safe in treating NDD-CKD patients with anemia as Defendants had represented; (2) as a result, Defendants overstated the PRO 2 TECT Program’s clinical prospects; (3) accordingly, Defendants also overstated vadadustat’s overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SafeMoon (SFM)

Class Period: March 8, 2021 - March 7, 2022

Deadline: May 9, 2022

For more info: ww.bgandg.com/sfm.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning SafeMoon’s growth prospects, financial ownership, and financial benefits for SAFEMOON token investors, and used celebrity promotors to lure in unsuspecting investors so that SafeMoon insiders could sell off their holdings into artificially created volume.

