Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest Power Electronic Component Technologies at PCIM Europe 2022

MALVERN, Pa. , April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today announced its product lineup for PCIM Europe 2022, a trade fair and conference for power electronics, intelligent drive technology, renewable energy, and energy management. The upcoming event will be held May 10-12 at the Messe Nuremberg, Germany, where Vishay will present its latest industry-leading passive component, diode, MOSFET, and power IC technologies, which are paving the way for innovation in today’s fastest growing markets, including e-mobility, Industry 4.0, 5G, and IoT. Vishay will exhibit in Hall 9, Booth 208.



Passive components on display will comprise a wide variety of Vishay’s capacitors and resistors. Featured devices will include power electronic capacitors for DC-linking in industrial, traction, wind turbine converters, and more; aluminum capacitors for automotive, medical, alternative energy, and other high-demand applications; ruggedized electrical double-layer energy storage devices for energy harvesting and power line backup applications; and AEC-Q200 qualified film capacitors to address the growing electric vehicle market, as well as film capacitors designed for very harsh environments in industrial applications.

Featured resistors will include Power Metal Strip®, LTO and LPS thick film power, and MELF devices, in addition to precision TNPV series thin film resistors with operating voltages to 1000 V and Automotive Grade Power Metal Plate™ current sense resistors in 2010 to 2512 case sizes. Also on display will be wirewound resistors, including direct water cooled and hybrid devices for precharge and discharge applications.

MOSFETs on display will include innovative solutions for automotive applications and the latest power conversion topologies. Vishay will highlight the benefits of its TrenchFET® and E Series superjunction MOSFETs for high end power supply applications while introducing Gen IV Automotive Grade TrenchFET devices in new gullwing leaded packages and the first Automotive Grade E Series MOSFET. For DC/DC applications requiring a higher level of component integration, Vishay will highlight microBUCK® and microBRICK® DC/DC regulators, including a new microBUCK family with PMBus 1.3 compliance.

To increase power density and efficiency in automotive applications, Vishay will showcase diodes including AEC-Q101 qualified 60 V, 100 V, and 150 V TMBS® Gen 3 rectifiers in the eSMP® series and TO-247AD 3L packages; 600 V and 1200 V FRED Pt® Gen 5 Ultrafast and Hyperfast rectifiers for charging applications and 1200 V FRED Pt Gen 7 rectifiers for auxiliary functions for automotive and Industrial applications; and 650 V silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes featuring a merged PiN Schottky (MPS) design for industrial and telecom applications. In addition, AEC-Q101 qualified industry-first surface-mount XClampR™ transient voltage suppressors (TVS) will be on display with extremely low clamping voltages, as well as small-signal Schottky and switching diodes in the ultra compact DFN1006-2A plastic package with wettable flanks.

The Vishay booth at PCIM will also feature several reference designs for automotive and industrial applications, including 48 V and 800 V battery safety switches; a 48 V / 12 V DC/DC converter capable of handling up to 3 kW; an intelligent battery sensor for hybrid vehicle applications; and an energy harvesting application that eliminates battery replacement for IoT nodes with Vishay’s ENYCAP™ energy storage capacitor.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the ( VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. TrenchFET, microBUCK, and microBRICK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated. Power Metal Plate, ENYCAP, and XClampR are trademarks and eSMP, TMBS, FRED Pt, and Power Metal Strip are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology.

