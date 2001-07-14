The Arbor Day Foundation Awards Recognition to PG&E as 2022 Tree Line USA Utility

Just in time for National Arbor Day, Friday, April 29, The Arbor Day Foundation has awarded Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) status as a 2022 Tree Line USA member. The award recognizes PG&E’s dedication to proper urban forest management in its service area of Central and Northern California.

“We know the value trees provide to our planet and to the people we are privileged to serve across Central and Northern California,” said Peter Kenny, PG&E Senior Vice President of Vegetation Management and System Inspections. “That’s why we work with customers every day to showcase the importance of planting the right tree in the right place, which helps promote fire safety, reduce power outages and ensure beautiful communities for years to come.”

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America's urban tree canopy. In addition, Tree Line USA promotes delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

"Trees are essential to creating more urban green spaces in communities across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “They provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water, and vital shade. Service providers like PG&E demonstrate how easily trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and residents."

PG&E achieved the Tree Line USA recognition by meeting five program standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, a formal tree-based energy conservation program, and participation in a National Arbor Day celebration.

This Arbor Day, PG&E would also like to ask its customers who haven’t signed up for Paperless Billing yet, to join the 3.1 million customers who have opted out of paper bills, saving 1,100 trees each month. To sign up, create or login into your online account, or visit pge.com%2Fpaperlessbilling.

For free downloaded resource guides, and more information about planting the right tree in the right place in your community, visit pge.com%2Ftrees.

