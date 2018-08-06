ADM Names New President of ADMIS

ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced that John Stott will serve as the new president for ADM Investor Services, Inc. (ADMIS), effective July 1, 2022. He replaces Tom Kadlec, who announced his retirement after nearly 32 years with ADM.

Stott is currently Group Vice President, Finance, Corporate Treasurer, and CFO of Global Technology and 1ADM. He is also a long-term executive at ADM, having served in a variety of roles at the company over almost 30 years.

“This announcement creates mixed emotions as we are both very excited to bring John on board to lead the ADMIS team and also extremely appreciative of Tom’s many years of service and exemplary accomplishments,” said Ray Young, ADM Vice Chairman, who provides executive oversight of ADMIS. “John brings a solid global perspective through a wide range of previous experiences and responsibilities, strong relationships with many of our key external audit partners and deep knowledge of both ADMIS and ADM as a whole, all of which will serve him well in this new role. Tom’s leadership of ADMIS has been instrumental in the success and growth of the organization, and we wish him all the best on a healthy and happy retirement.”

Stott joined ADM in 1992 and has held a number of leadership positions in accounting and finance. Prior to his current responsibilities, he was the company’s corporate controller and principal accounting officer. Before that, he served as operations controller and as European finance director, based in Hamburg, Germany. Before joining ADM, Stott spent five years with Continental Grain Company in London, England. Stott completed his accounting qualifications in the UK, studying with the Association of Accounting Technicians and then the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, where today he continues to serve as a fellow member.

For more than 50 years, ADMIS has been a leader in the futures industry providing comprehensive brokerage services to institutional, commercial and retail clients. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, ADMIS is a registered Futures+Commission+Merchant supported by a network of affiliated brokers and sister companies across the United States and around the globe. ADMIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of ADM.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

