Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. Announces Discussions to Form a Joint Venture with TANESCO in Tanzania

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. (OTC PINK:GPGC) has received a letter from the Ministry of Energy of the United Republic of Tanzania advising GPGC that they have reviewed their request to form a partnership with TANESCO, Tanzania's utility company.

The Ministry has advised GPGC to continue discussions with TANESCO to form a Joint Venture to supply composite utility poles and set up a production facility in Tanzania.

"This is a great advancement towards our goal to start Distribution Poles and Transmission Tower production in Tanzania"

Said Ramiro Guerrero, President /CEO Global PoleTrusion group

About Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.

GPGC is an engineering firm that fulfills the needs of telecommunications and utility companies, providing composite poles, towers and renewable energy solutions. Their composite structures outperform their steel, wood and concrete counterparts as they are stronger, lighter, easier to install and environmentally safe. With its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, GPGC is at the forefront of providing creative and effective solutions to address the needs of utility companies around the world.

