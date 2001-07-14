City of Hope National Medical Center Selects CoreSite as Its Hybrid IT Provider

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), announced it is supporting City+of+Hope+National+Medical+Center%26rsquo%3Bs digital connectivity needs. The private, nonprofit clinical research facility and medical center located outside of Los Angeles is leveraging CoreSite’s Santa Clara SV7 data center by accessing colocation solutions, native cloud onramps and the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange® (OCX).

City of Hope requires a secure, always-available environment to provide patients with individualized, comprehensive cancer care across its clinical locations. The organization had utilized a hybrid IT strategy comprised of two small on-premise data centers and a third-party data center. To strengthen this solution and create an effective disaster recovery/business continuity (DR/BC) strategy, City of Hope selected CoreSite to provide highly interconnected colocation services in its SV7 data center and secure, low-latency public cloud access.

This leading medical center is also leveraging access to the OCX, a software-defined network which allows rapid, real-time, self-service provisioning of direct cloud interconnections through a secure online service delivery platform. With OCX, City of Hope can now rapidly establish multiple virtual connections to service providers and public clouds to deliver higher value to the business and improve patient experiences.

“We pride ourselves in offering exceptional care to our patients and ground-breaking research to the cancer community,” said Mark Hernandez, Senior Manager, Data Voice Networking IT at City of Hope National Medical Center. “CoreSite has helped City of Hope future-proof our hybrid IT strategy that decreases our egress fees, reduces latency and is mindful of our future requirements.”

Redirecting Saved Dollars to Care-Improving Initiatives

Access to Azure Express Route Local significantly reduces latency and eliminates costly egress fees for City of Hope. Additionally, OCX eliminates the need for—and cost of—multiple dedicated ports. The SV7 deployment also positions City of Hope to reduce its on-premise footprint and utilize the real estate for revenue-generating purposes. By reducing these costs, City of Hope can funnel more dollars into life-saving care and research.

Meeting the Diverse Needs of Clinicians, Patients and Researchers with Hybrid IT

CoreSite enriches City of Hope’s existing hybrid IT strategy, providing the necessary geographic diversity to deliver an effective DR solution as well as dynamic data storage via Azure. The native onramps within SV7 allow City of Hope to use colocation as a low-latency gateway to multiple cloud platforms to further enhance redundancy and deliver the uptime required to provide outstanding patient care. With OCX, City of Hope has access to a robust ecosystem of IT service providers — optimizing their digital supply chain and allowing its IT team to focus on patient-facing IT initiatives.

“CoreSite is seeing more healthcare use cases leveraging a hybrid IT solution like City of Hope – combining an on-premise footprint for workloads that demand ultra-low-latency connections and highly secure, compliant colocation solutions with cloud deployments to address other business needs,” said Brian Eichman, Vice President of Solutions Architecture at CoreSite. “We work with organizations to ensure workloads are placed in the best environments to balance performance, security, costs and speed. Through the use of the Open Cloud Exchange, City of Hope can also quickly make performance-enhancing adjustments through the service delivery platform and reinforce its security by the OCX’s direct cloud connections.”

