Cub Energy Inc. Reports Year-End Reserves for 2021

HOUSTON, TX and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSX-V:KUB) announces it has filed the results of its independent reserves evaluations as of December 31, 2021 on its oil and gas properties in Ukraine. The evaluation was performed on the Company's 100% working interest in the RK Field held by Tysagaz LLC and was conducted by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ"), an independent qualified reserves evaluators and auditor ("Reserves Report"). The Reserve Report is effective December 31, 2021 and does not include the impact of the subsequent royalty rate changes announced by the Company on March 28, 2022.

All evaluations were prepared using guidelines outlined in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and are in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Cub's NI 51-101 disclosure for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com .

The Company's 35% indirect working interest in KUG-Gas LLC was not subject to a Reserve Report in 2021. The Company sold its interest in KUB-Gas on February 2, 2022 with an effective date of November 15, 2021. The Company did not share any economic benefit of KUB-Gas from November 15, 2021 onwards.

About Cub Energy Inc.

Cub Energy Inc. (TSX-V:KUB) is a power generation and upstream oil and gas company, with a proven track record of exploration and production cost efficiency in Ukraine. The Company's strategy is to implement western technology and capital, combined with local expertise and ownership, to build a portfolio of assets within an advantaged commodity price environment. For further information please contact us or visit our website: www.cubenergyinc.com

Patrick McGrath

Chief Executive Officer

(832) 499-6009

[email protected]

