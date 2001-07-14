SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Teladoc Health Inc. – TDOC

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Teladoc Health Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDOC) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were plummeted as much as 48% after the telemedicine company reported full-year revenue and profit guidance that fell short of analyst expectations on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Teladoc extends a slump that’s wiped out roughly 90% of its value from a record high in February last year.

