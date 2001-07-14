Hilton Grand Vacations Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year for Third Consecutive Time, Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Growth

Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, was recently honored with two sought-after Stevie® Awards in The 20th+Annual+American+Business+Awards®, including a Gold Stevie for Company of the Year – Hospitality and Leisure, for the third year in a row.

In addition, HGV was awarded with a Silver Stevie Award for Achievement in Growth, highlighting the company’s transformative acquisition of Diamond Resorts which created the largest upper upscale and luxury vacation ownership company with the broadest variety of global destinations. HGV’s portfolio now extends to 154 properties in highly desired destinations worldwide, including new markets like Lake Tahoe and Whistler. The company recently began rebranding Diamond’s leisure resorts and sales centers, which will be elevated under the new Hilton Vacation Club brand.

“Last year was a groundbreaking year for our company as we celebrated the opening of five new properties and our acquisition of Diamond Resorts. We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by the prestigious Stevie Awards for our leadership and growth as a company as we continue to reimagine the future of experiential travel in new and exciting ways for our owners and guests,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “I am proud of the exceptional efforts from our team members and the outstanding impact they have on our owners and guests every day.”

The 2022+American+Business+Awards%26reg%3B, organized by the Stevie Awards, are open to all organizations in the U.S., and feature a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Winners will be celebrated during an awards banquet and ceremony on June 13, 2022.

