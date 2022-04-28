Marketing Worldwide Hires Dubai Marketing Firm and Announces Minosis $MNS Token Launch Date

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC), ('the Company'), has hired Luna Public Relations and Marketing firm to build the community around the upcoming launch of the #MiNOSiS token.

Luna PR:

Nikita Sachdev founded Luna PR in 2017, which quickly became an award-winning advising, marketing, and public relations agency. It is a full-stack digital marketing company with dozens of clients across the globe. With the use of their highly skilled team, Luna PR helps upcoming and established blockchain and crypto projects reach their full potential.

Luna Public Relations, is a marketing company based in Dubai with five core disciplines:

Public Relations

Marketing

Branding

Advisory

Investors Relations

Luna PR spans over 5 continents and is passionate about blockchain technology and the fintech industry. As pioneers in this niche sector, Luna PR prides itself on working with small and large projects alike using customized result-oriented marketing strategies to optimize goals, while incubating and accelerating projects.

Luna Public Relations has worked with several tier-1 companies; like, Kadena (KDA), Binance (BNB), and Nexo, just to name a few.

Luna PR has been tasked with opening a Discord channel and a Telegram group that is solely dedicated to the Minosis token and Marketing Worldwide discussions. The Company anticipates releasing announcements via all forms of social media including: Twitter, Discord, Reddit, Instagram and Telegram on a regular basis, and everyone is invited to join these public spaces and groups for access to the most up-to-date information.

Minosis Launch Date:

Pre-Sale: May 27th, 2022

Time: 5PM UTC

Global Launch: June 10th, 2022

Time: 5PM UTC

The Minosis pre-sale will be open for 72 hours allowing all of the select number wallets an opportunity to purchase the $MNS token, all of the proceeds from the pre-sale will be directly applied to "Liquidity" which will remain locked for a period of 12 Months.

The official global launch of the $MNS #Minosis token will take place on June 10th, 2022 at 5PM UTC allowing the general public to purchase tokens directly from the https://pancakeswap.finance/ website.

"We are finally in the home stretch and are extremely excited to work with a company like Luna PR! All of our hard work to get to this point will pay off for the crypto enthusiasts and the Marketing Worldwide Shareholders. May and June are going to be electrifying months!" stated CEO Jason Schlenk.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

