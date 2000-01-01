United Airlines Continues to Make Progress

United Airlines Holdings Inc. ( UAL, Financial), founded in 1968, is the holding company of both United Airlines and Continental Airlines. The company transports passengers as well as cargo in North America and around the world.

More than 80% of revenue comes from the passenger segment, of which more than half is derived from the domestic segment. Currently, the carrier has a fleet of 1,343 airplanes operating in both mainline and regional networks. United Airlines is one of the "Big Four" airlines and accounts for the fourth-largest domestic market share of approximately 12.9%. The company reported first-quarter earnings on April 20. Although earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates, the stock rallied more than 10% as the market welcomed improved operating metrics.

Financial performance evaluation

The operating revenue reported for the quarter ended March 31 came in at $7.57 billion, lower than analysts' expectations of $7.7 billion. The revenue was still up 134.9% year over year, aided by the strong recovery in passenger revenue, which does not come as a surprise considering the easing of travel restrictions in key tourist destinations. The reported revenue was approximately 79% of revenue reported in the first quarter of 2019, which suggests United Airlines is still far from fully recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Revenue from the cargo segment also spiked 26.2% year over year and more than 100% over 2019 levels to $627 million, indicating the pandemic might have fueled the demand for cargo.

The company incurred a loss of $4.24 per share in the first quarter, wider than the loss of $4.18 predicted by analysts. This marked the ninth consecutive quarter of losses for United Airlines, but the loss per share has narrowed notably from the lows seen in 2020.

Like its peers, United also expects to return to profitability in the second quarter of this year given global travel is projected to recover to 2019 levels. There will still be rising oil price concerns affecting the bottom line and United does not hedge against oil prices. The fuel cost per gallon surged to $2.88, compared to $1.74 in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.05 in 2019. Labor costs of $2.8 billion have increased 25.3% compared to the previous year as well, but have decreased 3% compared to two years ago.

For the airline to offset rising jet fuel prices along with labor cost inflation, the load factor - which measures the seating capacity filled by passengers - needs to reach 2019 levels. As illustrated below, the load factor improved in 2021 compared to 2020, but was way off 2019 levels. In the first quarter of 2022, the load factor came to 72.6%, in line with what was seen in the second half of last year. Nonetheless, the metric reached its highest level in two years and has significantly improved compared to the 56.8% reported in the first quarter of 2021. The domestic segment - which accounts for around 60% of total revenue – saw its load factor improve to 77.5% from 65.1%, which is a promising development.

Source: Statista.

United Airlines acknowledged its Boeing 777 jets will gradually return to service this year as countries are opening their borders to international travelers. In the first quarter, the company resumed 19 international routes and relaunched service to six cities not served since the beginning of the pandemic, including Berlin, Edinburgh, Singapore and Shanghai. The international load factor has increased to 64.3% from 43.1% in the prior year. Given that travelers are beginning to embrace cross-border travel after a break of over two years, this trend is likely to continue in the next quarter as well.

It should only be a matter of time until the passenger load crosses the 80% mark, and when this happens, the company will be in a good position to enjoy the cost savings resulting from its efforts.

The opportunity

In 2019, United Airlines generated approximately 40% of its revenue from the international segment, which made it the most internationally focused American carrier. This above-average focus on the international segment, however, did not help the company in the last two years as domestic travel recovered faster than cross-border travel, tilting the odds in favor of low-cost carriers with a primary focus on the domestic market.

Things are starting to change as many travelers are making plans to visit global tourist destinations in the second half of the year. To add to this positivity, many countries have introduced remote working visas to attract travelers who have the flexibility to work from anywhere in the world. These macroeconomic trends suggest international travel will rebound meaningfully this year, creating a good platform for United to thrive. Investing in the company before this happens might help contrarian investors book handsome returns in the future.

Takeaway

United Airlines is continuing to inch closer to a full recovery and the market is beginning to take note of its turnaround strategy. There is a long runway for growth for all major airline companies in the recovery phase as many macroeconomic variables are supporting a new growth cycle for the industry. The company could be one of the biggest winners in the next cycle because of its strong presence in both domestic and international markets.