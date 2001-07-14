AGCO Announces Dividend Actions

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, ( NYSE:AGCO, Financial), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a variable special dividend in the amount of $4.50 per share, payable on June 21, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022. The Company also increased the quarterly dividend to $0.24 per outstanding share, up $0.04 from $0.20 per outstanding share paid last quarter. Payment will be made on June 15, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2022.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO, Financial) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

