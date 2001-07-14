H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Announces Participation in the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fire-side chat during the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The fire-side chat is scheduled to begin at 9:20 AM, EST and is accessible through a link posted on the Company’s website, www.he-equipment.com, under the Investor Relations tab in “Events and Presentations.”

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The Company’s fleet is among the industry’s youngest and most versatile with a superior equipment mix comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies including branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast States, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

