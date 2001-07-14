Activision Blizzard Stockholders Approve Proposed Microsoft Transaction

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) announced that its stockholders approved Microsoft Corporation’s (Nasdaq: MSFT) proposal to acquire Activision Blizzard at the Activision Blizzard Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today. More than 98% of the shares voted at the Special Meeting were voted in favor of the proposed transaction with Microsoft.

On January 18, 2022, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. Subject to customary closing conditions and the completion of regulatory review, the proposed transaction is expected to close in Microsoft’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

“Today’s overwhelmingly supportive vote by our stockholders confirms our shared belief that, combined with Microsoft, we will be even better positioned to create great value for our players, even greater opportunities for our employees, and to continue our focus on becoming an inspiring example of a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive workplace,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard.

The complete results of the Special Meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by early next week, after certification by Activision Blizzard’s Inspector of Election.

