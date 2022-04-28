Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Golar LNG Limited - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

41 minutes ago
Golar LNG Limited announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.golarlng.com) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

April 28, 2022
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

