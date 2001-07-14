Deluxe Named to Honor Roll for Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, today announced that it has once again been included among an elite group of Minnesota companies honored for gender diversity in their executive ranks and their board of directors.

For the past 14 years, St. Catherine University has conducted research on the number of women holding board seats and positions in executive leadership among Minnesota’s largest publicly traded companies. Each year, the resulting report, called The Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership, is published by Twin Cities Business. Deluxe is proud to have been named to this honor roll every year of the past 14 years.

“As a company, Deluxe has made a dedicated commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity. We’re so proud as Deluxers to make a small contribution toward closing the gender disparity gap in corporate leadership,” said Jane Elliott, Chief Communications and Human Resources Officer for Deluxe. “While there’s more work to do, each of the Minnesota companies on the list knows the importance of having more women in significant leadership positions.”

Deluxe is one of the few Minnesota companies to have been included on the list each year since its inception. Deluxe’s Board of Directors Chair, Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, one of only a handful of African American female board chairs of Fortune 1000 companies, was also recently named an outstanding director by the Financial Times, a highly competitive honor that goes to only four leaders annually.

Each of the honor roll companies was celebrated recently at an event called TCB Talks: Women in Leadership. More than 500 professionals attended the lunchtime conversation in downtown Minneapolis about how companies can work toward gender parity.

To see all 36 companies honored, view the full The Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership report: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pageturnpro.com%2FTwin-Cities-Business%2F104057-St-Kates-Supplement-2021%2Fsdefault.html%23page%2F1.

