Illinois American Water Investing over $5 Million in Local Water/Wastewater Systems

Illinois American Water is investing over $5 million to upgrade local water and wastewater systems. Projects include replacing water main, increasing water main size and looping in the Peoria area, and lining sewer main in the Glasford and Washington service areas.

According to Eric Larson, senior manager of operations for Illinois American Water’s Western Division, “Many communities across the country are facing the need to upgrade water and sewer mains to support reliable service and community growth. We are committed to our customers and making necessary investments to upgrade the local water and wastewater systems which help to keep life flowing.”

Sewer Main Lining

Approximately 7,500 feet of sewer lining will occur in Glasford and Washington service areas this year. The sewer lining will help improve the wastewater collection systems’ reliability and reduce the potential for backups, infiltration and inflows. The initial investment will include televising sewer main to determine where the 7,500 feet of sewer lining will occur. Televising sends a camera through the wastewater system and determines the integrity of the system and identifies future maintenance needs.

Water Main Replacement Projects

Over 16,000 feet, or 3 miles, of water main will be replaced across the Peoria District water system including in the communities of Peoria and Farmington. Motorist should use caution in construction areas and obey traffic signals, detour routes and flaggers. View a map of water system projects here.

Larson added that the upgrades include “larger-sized water mains to support water flow and pressure for water quality and fire protection.” He said, “By planning water main replacements we can address leaks and avoid water waste. This is a safer alternative for our customers and employees than waiting until an emergency occurs. By planning water main replacement projects, we are able to plan road closures, notify customers in advance and support employee safety.”

Customers affected by a water main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system which contact customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on the customer preferences.

Customers are encouraged to use the company’s web self-service portal at www.illinoisamwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers who do not have internet access can contact the customer service center at 800-422-2782 to update their contact information.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water ( NYSE:AWK, Financial), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water ( NYSE:AWK, Financial) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006119/en/