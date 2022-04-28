LIVE NATION'S ANNUAL CONCERT WEEK IS HERE - GET $25 TICKETS TO MORE THAN 3,700 CONCERTS

PR Newswire
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year. The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.
The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today's biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. Artists include, but are not limited to: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more. See list below for additional artists included.
Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live at their local venue this year.
TICKETS: $25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday May 10th, or while supplies last.
PRESALES: Citi is the official card of the Live Nation Concert Week offer. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 3rd at 8 a.m. ET. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3rd at 12 p.m. ET. Sign up for Rakuten by May 1st to receive a pre-sale access code via email.
Participating artists celebrating Concert Week include:
070 Shake
Franz Ferdinand
Omar Apollo
24KGoldn
Freddie Gibbs
OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE
311
Gabriel Iglesias
Our Lady Peace
5 Seconds of Summer
Garbage
Parker McCollum
Aerosmith
George Lopez
Patton Oswalt
AFI
Gera MX
Pet Shop Boys
AJR
Gloria Trevi
Pitbull
Alanis Morissette
Goo Goo Dolls
Porter Robinson
Alejandra Guzman
Greensky Bluegrass
Primus
Alejandro Fernandez
GRiZ
Puddle of Mudd
Alice Cooper
H.E.R.
Purity Ring
Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush
HAIM
Randy Rainbow
Alicia Keys
Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless
Ray LaMontagne
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Halsey
Rebelution
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
Hank Williams Jr.
Rels B
Anthrax
Hombres G
REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy
As I Lay Dying
Iliza Shlesinger
Rex Orange County
Asking Alexandria
Illenium
Rise Against
Atmosphere with Iration
Imagine Dragons
Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
Backstreet Boys
Incubus
Rod Stewart
BANKS
Indigo Girls
Roxy Music
Barenaked Ladies
Interpol & Spoon
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Bastille
Iration
RuPaul's Drag Race
Ben Platt
Jack Johnson
Russ
Ben Rector
Jack White
Sam Hunt
Benny the Butcher
James Taylor
Sammy Hagar
Bert Kreischer
Jason Aldean
Santana & Earth, Wind, & Fire
Biffy Clyro
Jason Isbell
Sebastián Yatra
Big K.R.I.T.
Jim Gaffigan
Shania Twain
Big Time Rush
Jimmy Buffett
Shawn Mendes
Bill Burr
John Legend
Sheryl Crow
Bill Maher
John Mulaney
Shinedown
Bleachers
Jon Pardi
Sigur Rós
Bon Iver
Jonas Brothers
Simple Plan
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Josh Groban
Slipknot
Bonnie Raitt
Judah & the Lion
Spoon
Boyz II Men
jxdn
Static-X
Brad Paisley
Kane Brown
Steely Dan
Brandi Carlile
Kany Garcia
Sting
Brian Regan
Keith Urban
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
Brooks & Dunn
Kenny Chesney
Summer Walker
Caifanes
Kevin Hart
Switchfoot
Celeste Barber
Kid Rock
Sylvan Esso
Camilo Septimo
King Princess
T-Pain
CHEER Live
Kip Moore
Tai Verdes
Chelsea Handler
KISS
Tash Sultana
Chet Faker
Koffee
Tears For Fears
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Korn & Evanescence
TECH N9NE
Chris Rock
Kountry Wayne
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Chris Young
Kraftwerk
Tenacious D
Clannad
Lady A
Tesla
Coheed and Cambria
LANY
The Airborne Toxic Event
COIN
Lauv
The Avett Brothers
Collective Soul
Lee Brice
The Beach Boys
Courtney Barnett
Leon Bridges
The Black Crowes
Daniel Tosh
Lewis Black
The Black Keys
Darius Rucker
Lord Huron
The Chainsmokers
Dashboard Confessional
Los Angeles Azules
The Chicks
Dave Chappelle
Luke Bryan
The Doobie Brothers
David Gray
Lynyrd Skynyrd
The Head and The Heart
Death Cab for Cutie
Mac DeMarco
The Killers
Debbie Gibson
Machine Gun Kelly
The Marcus King Band
Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
Maren Morris
The Offspring
Deftones
Margaret Cho
The Who
Denzel Curry
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Third Eye Blind
Derek Hough
Megadeth
Thomas Rhett
Devo
Metric
Tim McGraw
Dierks Bentley
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
Tina Fey
Disturbed
Morrissey
Train
Duran Duran
Mother Mother
UB40
EarthGang
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Vance Joy
Elvis Costello
Nelly
Wanda Sykes
Enanitos Verdes
New Found Glory
Willie Nelson
Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
New Kids On The Block
Wiz Khalifa & Logic
Eric Church
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
Fitz and the Tantrums
Nikki Glaser
Yola
Florence + The Machine
Norah Jones
Yungblud
Foreigner
O.A.R.
Zac Brown Band
Francisca Valenzuela
ODESZA
ZZ Top
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
