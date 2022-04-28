LIVE NATION'S ANNUAL CONCERT WEEK IS HERE - GET $25 TICKETS TO MORE THAN 3,700 CONCERTS

PR Newswire

Exclusively Available For One Week Only

Starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year. The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today's biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. Artists include, but are not limited to: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more. See list below for additional artists included.

Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live at their local venue this year.

TICKETS: $25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday May 10th, or while supplies last.

PRESALES: Citi is the official card of the Live Nation Concert Week offer. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 3rd at 8 a.m. ET. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3rd at 12 p.m. ET. Sign up for Rakuten by May 1st to receive a pre-sale access code via email.

Participating artists celebrating Concert Week include:

070 Shake Franz Ferdinand Omar Apollo 24KGoldn Freddie Gibbs OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE 311 Gabriel Iglesias Our Lady Peace 5 Seconds of Summer Garbage Parker McCollum Aerosmith George Lopez Patton Oswalt AFI Gera MX Pet Shop Boys AJR Gloria Trevi Pitbull Alanis Morissette Goo Goo Dolls Porter Robinson Alejandra Guzman Greensky Bluegrass Primus Alejandro Fernandez GRiZ Puddle of Mudd Alice Cooper H.E.R. Purity Ring Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush HAIM Randy Rainbow Alicia Keys Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless Ray LaMontagne Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Halsey Rebelution Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Hank Williams Jr. Rels B Anthrax Hombres G REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy As I Lay Dying Iliza Shlesinger Rex Orange County Asking Alexandria Illenium Rise Against Atmosphere with Iration Imagine Dragons Rob Zombie & Mudvayne Backstreet Boys Incubus Rod Stewart BANKS Indigo Girls Roxy Music Barenaked Ladies Interpol & Spoon RÜFÜS DU SOL Bastille Iration RuPaul's Drag Race Ben Platt Jack Johnson Russ Ben Rector Jack White Sam Hunt Benny the Butcher James Taylor Sammy Hagar Bert Kreischer Jason Aldean Santana & Earth, Wind, & Fire Biffy Clyro Jason Isbell Sebastián Yatra Big K.R.I.T. Jim Gaffigan Shania Twain Big Time Rush Jimmy Buffett Shawn Mendes Bill Burr John Legend Sheryl Crow Bill Maher John Mulaney Shinedown Bleachers Jon Pardi Sigur Rós Bon Iver Jonas Brothers Simple Plan Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Josh Groban Slipknot Bonnie Raitt Judah & the Lion Spoon Boyz II Men jxdn Static-X Brad Paisley Kane Brown Steely Dan Brandi Carlile Kany Garcia Sting Brian Regan Keith Urban SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA Brooks & Dunn Kenny Chesney Summer Walker Caifanes Kevin Hart Switchfoot Celeste Barber Kid Rock Sylvan Esso Camilo Septimo King Princess T-Pain CHEER Live Kip Moore Tai Verdes Chelsea Handler KISS Tash Sultana Chet Faker Koffee Tears For Fears Chicago and Brian Wilson Korn & Evanescence TECH N9NE Chris Rock Kountry Wayne Tedeschi Trucks Band Chris Young Kraftwerk Tenacious D Clannad Lady A Tesla Coheed and Cambria LANY The Airborne Toxic Event COIN Lauv The Avett Brothers Collective Soul Lee Brice The Beach Boys Courtney Barnett Leon Bridges The Black Crowes Daniel Tosh Lewis Black The Black Keys Darius Rucker Lord Huron The Chainsmokers Dashboard Confessional Los Angeles Azules The Chicks Dave Chappelle Luke Bryan The Doobie Brothers David Gray Lynyrd Skynyrd The Head and The Heart Death Cab for Cutie Mac DeMarco The Killers Debbie Gibson Machine Gun Kelly The Marcus King Band Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Maren Morris The Offspring Deftones Margaret Cho The Who Denzel Curry Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Third Eye Blind Derek Hough Megadeth Thomas Rhett Devo Metric Tim McGraw Dierks Bentley Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town Tina Fey Disturbed Morrissey Train Duran Duran Mother Mother UB40 EarthGang Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Vance Joy Elvis Costello Nelly Wanda Sykes Enanitos Verdes New Found Glory Willie Nelson Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert New Kids On The Block Wiz Khalifa & Logic Eric Church Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Fitz and the Tantrums Nikki Glaser Yola Florence + The Machine Norah Jones Yungblud Foreigner O.A.R. Zac Brown Band Francisca Valenzuela ODESZA ZZ Top

