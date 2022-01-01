Ameriprise Financial Welcomes Dawn Wolfgram as Field Vice President, Leading 385 Advisors in Indiana and Illinois

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has named Dawn Wolfgram, CLF® as a new Field Vice President to lead 385 independent advisors located in Indiana and Illinois who manage a combined $31.5 billion in client assets. Wolfgram has more than 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry and most recently served as a Regional Managing Director at Principal Financial.

Reflecting on the move, Wolfgram said, “Ameriprise has a reputation for helping advisors grow their practices at paces that exceed industry norms, and it’s clear why. The firm has invested significantly in coaching programs, technology, financial planning capabilities, leadership support and partnerships with corporate office experts to help advisors build strong and successful practices while delivering their best for clients.”

“Ameriprise also is tremendously supportive of women advisors, and I share the firm’s passion about helping more women find meaningful careers in our industry,” Wolfgram added.

Trish Moll previously held Wolfgram’s role. Moll was promoted in 2021 to Ameriprise Regional Vice President and now leads Wolfgram and the rest of the Mid-America region. “Dawn’s impressive tenure and reputation for driving results made her the best candidate for this role. She has a proven track record for helping advisors achieve the next level of success in their businesses while also elevating the client experience. She’s only been with Ameriprise a few short months and has already made a meaningful difference for the advisors in her territory. I'm thrilled to have her on my leadership team.”

