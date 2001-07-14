Sandy East, Vice President, Customer Service, to Receive Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award for Excellence in Leadership

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, is proud to announce that Sandy East, Vice President–Customer Service, has been selected to receive a 2022 STEP Ahead Award, becoming the third Cornerstone Building Brands leader to be recognized with this honor since 2020. A hallmark of the STEP Women’s Initiative, the annual STEP Ahead Awards program acknowledges the achievements of exceptional women in manufacturing who demonstrate leadership in their organizations and the industry.

East began her career at Cornerstone Building Brands more than three decades ago, working her way from customer service representative to her current role where she leads a team of 16 customer service representatives as they ensure customer needs and business goals are met. She is known as a humble leader who attributes her success to lifting up others and supporting her teams as a confidant, advisor and mentor. In addition, East serves as an informal recruiter for Ply Gem Residential Solutions, a division of Cornerstone Building Brands, exemplifying her commitment to developing strong teams and advocating for the opportunities available for women in manufacturing. East is also active in her community of Kearney, Missouri, where she has led Sunday School classes and served as a volunteer for the infant and toddler nursery program.

“Manufacturing presents challenges every day,” said East. “I enjoy working with cross-functional teams to solve problems, improve processes and increase customer satisfaction. This enables us to produce and distribute high-quality products that make a difference in the lives of others in our communities.”

“Sandy is a respected, trustworthy leader who is dedicated to supporting and developing her team and has a record of sourcing talented employees despite the challenging recruitment environment,” said Katy Theroux, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “She is committed to our core values of safety, innovation, integrity and teamwork, and exemplifies our company’s efforts to increase and elevate women in manufacturing as we pursue our purpose of contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play.”

Cornerstone Building Brands continues to action our commitment to attract, retain and develop great female talent through our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative, which also provides our teams with support, networking and mentorship opportunities through our employee resource groups, including one dedicated to supporting women at every level of the organization.

East will be recognized at the annual Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Awards Gala, which will be held in Washington, D.C. on April 28, 2022, and honor 130 women who represent the past, present and future of women manufacturers. In addition to recognizing their contributions and achievements, the program provides these women with the tools and motivation to inspire the next generation of women in manufacturing from the factory floor to the C-suite.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 21,700 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

About the Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute (MI) grows and supports the industry’s skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI’s diverse initiatives support all American workers, including emerging workers, women, veterans and students, through skilled training programs, community building and career growth. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry’s toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

