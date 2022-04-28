Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ)

GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Smart Eye ( STO:SEYE, Financial) (OTC PINK:SMTEF) ( FRA:SE9, Financial)

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ) ("Smart Eye" or the "Company") held today, on 28 April 2022 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Adoption of Income Statement and Balance Sheet for the Financial Year 2021 and Discharge from Liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the consolidated income statement for the financial year 2021 as well as the balance sheet and the consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2021, as set out in the annual report. The members of the Board of Directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2021.

Allocation of Profits

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend be paid for 2021 and that the profits available to the AGM shall be carried forward.

Election of Board Members, Auditors, Fees to the Board of Directors and Auditors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be six without deputies and that the number of auditors shall be one registered accounting firm.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Anders Jöfelt, Lars Olofsson, Mats Krantz, Cecilia Wachtmesiter, Magnus Jonsson and Eva Elmstedt were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. All elections for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Anders Jöfelt was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The registered audit firm Deloitte AB was re-elected as auditor of the Company, with Harald Jagner as auditor-in-charge, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The AGM further resolved to, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that fees to members of the Board shall be paid with SEK 473,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 342,000 to the Deputy Chairman of the Board, SEK 263,000 to each of the other members of the Board, SEK 132,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 52,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 63,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and SEK 42,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee. The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved statement of costs.

Adoption of instructions for the Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the instructions for the Nomination Committee shall mainly be left unchanged. However, the proposed amendments mean that the composition of the Nomination Committee shall be of at least four members (previously five) - one representative for each of the four largest shareholders as of the last banking day in August. In addition, the Chairman of the Board may, if the Nomination Committee deems it appropriate, be co-opted into meetings without voting rights.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, at one or several occasions for the period until end of the next AGM, resolve on new share issues equal to no more than 10 per cent of the, at the time of the issue resolution, registered share capital of the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Krantz, CEO, Smart Eye, +46 70-329 26 98, [email protected].

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7 pm CEST on 28 April 2022.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. Bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future.

Today, our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles, leading the way towards human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our Research Instruments offer unparalleled insights into Automotive, Aviation & Aerospace, Assistive Technology, Media & Marketing, Psychology and many more fields. Our subsidiary Affectiva is pioneering Emotion AI, connecting machine logic with human empathy to gain a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products and services, in automotive, media & entertainment, market research and beyond. Our subsidiary iMotions provides the world's leading biosensor software platform, that synchronizes data streams in real time from multiple sensors.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: http://www.corp.smarteye.se/en/.

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser and can be reached at +46-8-463 8000 or [email protected].

