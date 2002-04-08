NBT Bank Is Top NY-Based Bank on Forbes 2022 List of World's Best Banks

NORWICH, N.Y., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bank has earned a spot on the Forbes World’s Best Banks list released on April 13, 2022, and is the highest ranked bank based in New York and the highest ranked bank in Connecticut and Vermont.



NBT is one of only 75 banks in the United States to be included on this list, out of the tens of thousands of financial institutions globally that are able to be considered for the recognition.

“We’re incredibly honored to have earned this powerful affirmation that NBT truly has the best team in community banking,” said NBT Bank President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “As a community bank, our customers are at the core of all we do and their satisfaction is the driver of our success.”

The rating is based on customer satisfaction. Forbes surveyed more than 45,000 customers around the globe for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. The banks were rated on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions: trust, terms and conditions, digital services, customer services and financial advice.

About NBT Bank

NBT Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth management services from locations in seven states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. The bank and its parent company, NBT Bancorp Inc., are headquartered in Norwich, NY. NBT Bancorp had assets of $12.1 billion as of March 31, 2022 and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NBTB. More information about NBT is available online at www.nbtbank.com. Member FDIC.

Contact:

Florence Doller

SVP & Director of Corporate Communications

607.337.6118 | [email protected]

