Summit Materials to Host Investor Day on May 24, 2022

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, will host a hybrid investor day on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 beginning at 9:00am eastern time (7:00am mountain time).

Chief Executive Officer Anne Noonan, Chief Financial Officer Brian Harris, EVP of ESG and Head of Investor Relations Karli Anderson as well as Summit’s Regional Presidents will lead an investor presentation and Q&A session that will focus on the Elevate Summit Strategy, growth drivers, ESG initiatives, as well as the Company’s capital allocation priorities.

A live webcast of the investor day presentation, along with supporting materials, will be available on the day of the event at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fsummit2022investorday.q4web.com.

To listen live to the investor day:

Toll Free Number: 1-877- 823-8690 International Number: 1-825-312-2236 Conference ID: 3986328

A replay of the webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com shortly following the conclusion of the event.

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

