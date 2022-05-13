Veracyte Announces New Urologic Cancer Data To Be Presented at AUA 2022 International Conference

Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that three abstracts highlighting new data on the genomic underpinnings of prostate and bladder cancers will be presented at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting, taking place May 13-16, 2022, in New Orleans. The findings are derived from analyses of the Decipher GRID, a database that contains genomic profiling information from clinical samples used in the development and commercial application of the Decipher Prostate and Decipher Bladder tests.

“The data being presented at AUA 2022 highlight the transcriptional complexity of prostate and bladder cancers, knowledge that we hope can be used to better personalize therapy,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s medical director for Urology. “Importantly, these analyses also reinforce the value of our Decipher GRID database, which contains over 100,000 transcriptomes of prostate and bladder cancers, for urologic oncology researchers all around the world.”

Following are details of the Decipher GRID abstracts accepted for poster presentation at the AUA 2022 meeting, which will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center:

Date/Time: May 13, 2022, 10:30-10:40 a.m. ET Title: Molecular subtyping of >80,000 prostate cancer transcriptomes identifies four classes with distinct biological and clinical characteristics with implications for targeted therapies (#PD07-07) Presenter: Adam B. Weiner, M.D., Northwestern University Location: Room 245 Date/Time: May 13, 2022, 8:45-10:00 a.m. ET Title: Non-muscle-invasive micropapillary bladder cancer has a distinct lncRNA profile associated with unfavorable prognosis (#MP06-02) Presenter: Joep de Jong, M.S., Erasmus MC Cancer Institute Location: Room 222 Date/Time: May 15, 2022, 1:00-2:15 p.m. ET Title: Does Perioperative Testosterone Predict Post-Prostatectomy Genomic Risk Score? (#MP45-10) Presenter: Mohammed Shahait, M.D., King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center Location: Room 225

