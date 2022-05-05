Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 5, 2022

Ecolab will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As indicated in our proxy statement, the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual-only meeting, instead of an in-person meeting. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME: 9:30 a.m. Central Time DATE: Thursday, May 5, 2022 DURATION: Approximately 30 minutes LOCATION: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FECL2022 ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast will be available through May 12, 2022.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FECL2022, and to participate and ask questions during the meeting, a stockholder must enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability previously mailed or made available to stockholders.

Stockholders and other interested parties may also register as guests in listen only mode without the 16-digit control number.

Online access to the audio webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the 2022 Annual Meeting.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL, Financial) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

(ECL-C)

