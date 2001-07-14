The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

On April 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. This cash dividend is payable on May 31, 2022, to shareholders of record May 9, 2022.

About The National Security Group, Inc.

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), through its property and casualty and life insurance subsidiaries, offers property, casualty, life, accident and health insurance in ten states. The Company primarily writes personal lines property coverage including specialty market dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners and mobile homeowners lines of insurance. The Company also offers life, accident and health, supplemental hospital and cancer insurance products. The Company was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama. Additional information about the Company, including additional details of recent financial results, can be found on our website: www.nationalsecuritygroup.com.

