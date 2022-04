Celestica Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.



On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Robert A. Cascella 544,046,335 98.54% 8,052,867 1.46% Deepak Chopra 540,929,976 97.98% 11,169,226 2.02% Daniel P. DiMaggio 542,197,570 98.21% 9,901,632 1.79% Laurette T. Koellner 536,845,828 97.24% 15,253,374 2.76% Robert A. Mionis 545,116,275 98.74% 6,982,927 1.26% Luis A. Müller 545,371,953 98.78% 6,727,249 1.22% Carol S. Perry 544,616,181 98.64% 7,483,021 1.36% Tawfiq Popatia 543,775,439 98.49% 8,323,763 1.51% Michael M. Wilson 520,242,240 94.23% 31,856,962 5.77%



