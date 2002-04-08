CVG Reaches Mutual Agreement with Top Two Customers

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG ( CVGI) (the ‘Company’) is pleased to report that it has reached a mutual agreement with its top two customers regarding new pricing.



The new pricing takes effect this year and is expected to be a significant improvement to the Company’s profit.

These two customers collectively represent approximately 30% of the Company’s revenue and were previously at zero profit or less.

The Company looks forward to discussing this positive advancement on the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on May 5th at 10am ET.

