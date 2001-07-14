Arizona Sonoran Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement up to C$35 million

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging US-based copper developer and near-term producer, is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand for its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on April 28, 2022, the Company has increased the size of the private placement by 2,268,084 Common Shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$35 million (the “Offering”).

Under the Offering, up to 17,500,000 Common Shares may be issued at a subscription price of C$2.00 per share. As previously announced, Rio Tinto Holdings Corporation (“Rio Tinto), and Tembo Capital Elim Co-Investment LP ("Tembo"), will subscribe for 6,400,000 Common Shares and 3,911,916 Common Shares, respectively.

Upon completion of the Offering in full, Rio Tinto is expected to hold 7.2% of the outstanding share capital of the Company, and although participating in the Offering, Tembo will reduce its holding from 37.6% to 34.6% in the Company.

The Common Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring four months and one day from the date of closing.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering as previously outlined to fund additional drilling, exploration, project and study work related to the Company's Cactus Mine Project and Parks/Salyer, and for general corporate purposes.

George Ogilvie, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASCU commented: "This upsizing reflects the support of our current shareholders for which we are thankful, especially in these difficult markets. The additional funds will be used for Cactus project development and to strengthen our balance sheet as we move through the Feasibility Studies and ultimately towards the construction decision and Project Financing.”

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about May 13, 2022, and may close in one or more tranches, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX and the securities regulatory authorities.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, develop the Cactus Project that could generate robust returns for investors, and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

