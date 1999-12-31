Royce Investment Partners Commentary: Why Reallocate From Large- to Small-Caps Now?

Those investors who reallocated from U.S. large-caps to small-caps a year ago are likely regretting that move now. Despite all of the optimism last spring surrounding a strongly rebounding economy and the expectation that this growth would be fully captured by small-caps due to their well-known greater cyclical sensitivity than large-caps, subsequent performance differed greatly from expectations. For the 12 months ended 3/31/2022, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, declined by 5.8%, while the large-cap Russell 1000 Index advanced by 13.3%.

Today, the economic outlook appears both more uncertain and less robust than a year ago. There are some commentators who expect a recession in the next 12 months, where very few had that negative an outlook in the spring of 2021. Additionally, while the Federal Reserve was extremely accommodative a year ago, the Fed is currently expected to be starting a rapid rate rising cycle, the trajectory of which we have only experienced a handful of times over the past 40 years. This may seem like exactly the wrong environment to recommend a re-allocation from the perceived greater safety and higher relative returns of large-caps into the greater economic sensitivity and more disappointing returns of small-caps, yet that’s what we recommend. Below, we review the case for why this is a good time to take this apparently risky step.

Our case for greater small-cap returns than large-caps going forward starts with relative valuation. As the chart below shows, small-caps are at their most favorable relative valuation discount to large-caps in more than 20 years.

The Russell 2000 Is at its Most Attractive Relative Valuation vs. The Russell 1000 in More Than 20 Years

Russell 2000 vs. Russell 1000 Median LTM EV/EBIT¹ (ex. Negative EBIT Companies)

From 3/31/02 to 3/31/22

¹ Earnings Before Interest and Taxes

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Source: FactSet

Based on our preferred valuation metric, EV/EBIT (Enterprise value/Earnings Before Interest and Taxes), small-caps currently sell at a 20% discount to large-caps compared with a 3% premium average valuation over the past 20 years. We think this valuation dispersion is particularly relevant in today’s environment because we anticipate that interest rates increases will have their greatest negative effect on higher valuation stocks while having a more modest effect on lower valuation stocks. Thus, given small-cap’s valuation discount to large-caps, we see small-caps sidestepping most of the valuation compression we anticipate for large-caps due to rising rates.

Our next reason to expect small-cap outperformance over large-caps is precisely because small-caps’ multi-year underperformance has been so pronounced. There are many examples of reversion to the mean and cycles of out and underperformance in investing. The relationship between small- and large-cap is no exception to this pattern. Historically, when small-caps have underperformed large-caps by margins that were comparable to the current experience, the future superior returns of small-caps have been impressive.

When we want to use longer-term studies (e.g., going back more than 40 years), we utilize the CRSP (Center for Research into Security Pricing) indexes, which extend back nearly a century. And we found that using the post-World War 2 starting point of 12/31/45 revealed a robust pattern of meaningful small-cap underperformance in an initial five-year period reversing to meaningful outperformance over the next five years. For the most recent annualized five-year period ended 3/31/22, the small-cap CRSP 6-10 underperformed the large-cap CRSP 1-5 by 4.9%, which was in the bottom quintile of all five-year periods since the end of 1945. Yet this ostensibly bad news may foreshadow good news for small-cap investors. In subsequent five-year periods, small-caps beat large-caps 77% of the time by an average of more than 7%.

The Long History of Small-Cap Relative Performance Reversals

Subsequent Average 5-Year CRSP 6-10 Index vs CRSP 1-5 Index Performance Spread Following 5-Year Performance Spread Ranges

From 12/31/45 to 3/31/22

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Batting Average refers to the percentage of 5-year periods in which the CRSP 6-10 Index outperformed the CRSP 1-5 Index. Source: Center for Research in Securities Prices (“CRSP”)

Many experienced investors will recall the notable period of small-cap underperformance during the second half of the 1990’s. Small-caps ended the decade on 12/31/99, underperforming large-caps by 8.0% before rebounding over the next five years to outperform by 12.4%. While relative returns may not revert to a spread of that magnitude, we think that the probability of a reversal is high in small-caps’ relative results from the current starting point.

Our final reason to expect small-cap to resume market leadership is the fundamental small-cap investing principle that investors often do best investing in small-caps starting in times when fear is higher than average. Because small-caps are viewed by many investors as inherently riskier, their valuations bear the brunt when investors’ uncertainty and anxiety surge. One metric that demonstrates this pattern is the VIX index, which is commonly called the “fear gauge.” Having studied the historical relationship between the VIX and subsequent small-cap returns, we have gleaned two important observations. First, as anticipated, subsequent three-year returns for small-caps are positively correlated with the monthly average VIX level for the month preceding investment. In other words, when the “fear gauge” is high, subsequent small-cap returns generally have been as well. Conversely, when the fear gauge is low, subsequent small-cap returns have often been more lackluster. Why this relationship is relevant today is that for March, the average daily VIX value exceeded 25 and thus was in its highest bucket, suggesting attractive small-cap returns to come.

Subsequent Monthly Rolling Average Annualized Three-Year Performance for the Russell 2000 in Monthly Rolling CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) Return Ranges

From 12/31/89 to 3/31/22

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Batting Average refers to the percentage of 3-year periods in which the Russell 2000 Index outperformed the Russell 1000 Index. Source: Bloomberg.

Second, and more relevant to the idea of reallocating away from large-caps, is a stronger relationship than small-cap’s subsequent absolute returns: small-caps’ relative return batting average versus large-caps. The higher the level of the average VIX, the higher batting average small-cap achieved in subsequent three-year relative performance. During previous periods that began with VIX levels comparable to March 2022’s 25-plus VIX reading, small-cap's subsequent three-year batting average was 83%. In the context of our experience as small-cap investors for nearly 50 years, we think this relationship makes sense—higher investor anxiety seems to compress small-cap valuations more than it does large-cap’s, while a reduction in fear shows investor sentiment gravitating back to average, which disproportionately benefits those depressed small-cap valuations.

We can certainly appreciate that it has been a difficult 12 months for small-cap investors, particularly in light of both the optimistic expectations many of us had last year and in contrast with the performance of large-caps. We also are cognizant of the view that an uncertain economic outlook, heightened geopolitical tensions, and an increasingly restrictive Federal Reserve have created a particularly inhospitable investment environment for small-cap stocks. Despite, or perhaps even because of, those perceptions, we would offer that these potential negatives, at least to us, seem more than fully reflected in small-cap’s current very low relative valuation and historically wide spread of lagging relative results. We are highly aware that re-balancing a portfolio from current areas of strength to current weakness requires a great deal of discipline and fortitude. And still, our view is that the historical record indicates that client portfolios will reap the benefits in the future of a reallocation today from large-caps to small-caps.

Mr. Lipper’s thoughts and opinions concerning the stock market are solely their own and, of course, there can be no assurance with regard to future market movements. No assurance can be given that the past performance trends as outlined above will continue in the future.

The performance data and trends outlined in this presentation are presented for illustrative purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Historical market trends are not necessarily indicative of future market movements.