Southern California Edison Declares Dividends

The Board of Directors of Southern California Edison today declared the following dividends:

A quarterly dividend on the Series G preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.31875 per security on SCE Trust II’s 5.10% Trust Preference Securities.

A quarterly dividend on the Series H preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.359375 per security on SCE Trust III’s 5.75% Trust Preference Securities.

A quarterly dividend on the Series J preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3359375 per security on SCE Trust IV’s 5.375% Trust Preference Securities.

A quarterly dividend on the Series K preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.340625 per security on SCE Trust V’s 5.45% Trust Preference Securities.

A quarterly dividend on the Series L preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3125 per security on SCE Trust VI’s 5.00% Trust Preference Securities.

Each of these dividends is to be paid on June 15, 2022, to the applicable holders of record on June 14, 2022.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE: EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

