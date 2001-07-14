Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Election of Trustees

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties”) (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 18, 2022, were elected as trustees of Choice Properties. The vote was conducted at Choice Properties' Annual Meeting of Unitholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on April 28, 2022.

The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Christie J.B. Clark 167,474,571 99.34 1,104,201 0.66 L. Jay Cross 167,692,918 99.47 885,854 0.53 Gordon A.M. Currie 166,938,330 99.03 1,640,442 0.97 Graeme M. Eadie 165,052,537 97.91 3,526,235 2.09 Karen Kinsley 166,462,019 98.74 2,116,753 1.26 R. Michael Latimer 167,847,939 99.57 730,833 0.43 Nancy H.O. Lockhart 167,452,211 99.33 1,126,561 0.67 Dale R. Ponder 168,283,774 99.83 294,998 0.17 Cornell Wright 167,847,691 99.57 731,081 0.43

Class B Limited Partnership Special Voting Units

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Christie J.B. Clark 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil L. Jay Cross 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Gordon A.M. Currie 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Graeme M. Eadie 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Karen Kinsley 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil R. Michael Latimer 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Nancy H.O. Lockhart 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Dale R. Ponder 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Cornell Wright 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high quality commercial and residential properties.

We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties’ issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006332/en/