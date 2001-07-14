Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Election of Trustees

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties”) (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 18, 2022, were elected as trustees of Choice Properties. The vote was conducted at Choice Properties' Annual Meeting of Unitholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on April 28, 2022.

The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Christie J.B. Clark

167,474,571

99.34

1,104,201

0.66

L. Jay Cross

167,692,918

99.47

885,854

0.53

Gordon A.M. Currie

166,938,330

99.03

1,640,442

0.97

Graeme M. Eadie

165,052,537

97.91

3,526,235

2.09

Karen Kinsley

166,462,019

98.74

2,116,753

1.26

R. Michael Latimer

167,847,939

99.57

730,833

0.43

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

167,452,211

99.33

1,126,561

0.67

Dale R. Ponder

168,283,774

99.83

294,998

0.17

Cornell Wright

167,847,691

99.57

731,081

0.43

Class B Limited Partnership Special Voting Units

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Christie J.B. Clark

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

L. Jay Cross

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Gordon A.M. Currie

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Graeme M. Eadie

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Karen Kinsley

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

R. Michael Latimer

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Dale R. Ponder

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Cornell Wright

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high quality commercial and residential properties.

We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties’ issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

