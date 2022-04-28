Scorpio Gold – Loans in Principal Amount of US$450,000

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SGN) announces that it has obtained bridge loans (the "Loans") from Ian Dawson and Bruce Dawson (collectively, the "Lenders") in the aggregate principal amount of US$450,000, payable on demand, which accrue interest at a rate of 123/ 8 % per annum, compounding monthly. The Company has delivered promissory notes to the Lenders as evidence of the Loans. The purpose of the Loans are to ensure sufficient cash is available to the Company to sustain its general working capital requirements.

The Lenders are related parties of the Company by virtue of the fact that they are directors of the Company, and as a result, the Loans constitute a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ­ Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). There has not been a material change in the percentage of the outstanding securities of the Company that are individually owned by the Lenders as a result of the Loans. The Company is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 in respect of the Loans, in reliance on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the Loans does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The board of directors of the Company approved the Loans pursuant to consent resolutions, with the Lenders declaring their interest and abstaining from voting on the consent resolutions. No special committee was established in connection with the Loans, and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto.

