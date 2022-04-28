China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (NYSE:SNP, Financial)(HKEX:00386, Financial)(SSE:600028, Financial) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/En/investor_centre/reports/20-F/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through above website.
The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request.
To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China
Zip Code: 100728
Attention to: Investor Relations Department, Secretariat to the Board
|Investor Inquiries：
|Media Inquiries:
|Beijing
|Beijing
Tel：(86 10) 5996 0028
Fax：(86 10) 5996 0386
Email：[email protected]
Tel：(86 10) 5996 0028
Fax：(86 10) 5996 0386
Email：[email protected]
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
Tel：(852) 2824 2638
Fax：(852) 2824 3669
Email：[email protected]
Tel：(852) 2522 1838
Fax：(852) 2521 9955
Email：[email protected]
|Houston
Tel：(832) 834 2431
Fax：(713) 544 8878
Email：[email protected]
