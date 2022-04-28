Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

2 hours ago
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (

NYSE:SNP, Financial)(HKEX:00386, Financial)(SSE:600028, Financial) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/En/investor_centre/reports/20-F/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through above website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Zip Code: 100728

Attention to: Investor Relations Department, Secretariat to the Board

Investor Inquiries：Media Inquiries:
BeijingBeijing

Tel：(86 10) 5996 0028

Fax：(86 10) 5996 0386

Email：[email protected]

Tel：(86 10) 5996 0028

Fax：(86 10) 5996 0386

Email：[email protected]

Hong KongHong Kong

Tel：(852) 2824 2638

Fax：(852) 2824 3669

Email：[email protected]

Tel：(852) 2522 1838

Fax：(852) 2521 9955

Email：[email protected]

Houston

Tel：(832) 834 2431

Fax：(713) 544 8878

Email：[email protected]

SOURCE: China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699426/China-Petroleum-Chemical-Corporation-Files-2021-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F

