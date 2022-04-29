Yandex Provides Update on Convertible Notes

MOSCOW, RUSSIA and AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Yandex N.V., a Dutch public limited company and one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today provided an update in relation to its 0.75% Convertible Notes due 2025 (the "Notes").

On February 28, 2022, Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in the securities of a number of companies with material operations in Russia, including the Class A shares of Yandex. This suspension currently remains in place. Under the terms of the Notes, in the event of a suspension of trading of Yandex's Class A shares on Nasdaq of more than five trading days, the noteholders have the right to require Yandex to redeem their notes at par plus accrued interest. The current principal amount outstanding is $1.25 billion. Yandex issued a notice to the noteholders on March 9, 2022, informing them of their redemption rights.

Yandex is currently engaged in ongoing discussions with the advisors to an ad hoc committee of noteholders with a view to reaching a fair and sustainable solution for all parties involved. It has agreed with the members of the ad hoc committee to amend the period during which noteholders may exercise their redemption right to the period from May 3, 2022 to June 7, 2022. This has the effect that the redemption right will be exercisable for a further 30 days. Yandex anticipates that noteholders holding the required majority of the notes will formally approve this extension in the next week by way of an amendment to the conditions of the notes.

Yandex asks noteholders to contact it to ensure that they are included in all future discussions in relation to the notes. If any noteholders have not yet been in contact with Yandex or its financial advisors, they should immediately contact Yandex or its financial advisors via email at [email protected] or [email protected] . They may also contact Houlihan Lokey, financial advisors to the ad hoc committee of noteholders, at [email protected] .

