Vertical Aerospace Announces Release of Shareholder Letter and Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (“Vertical” or the "Company") (NYSE: EVTL; EVTLW), a leading aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, announces that it has released a shareholder letter to its investor relations website at investor.vertical-aerospace.com, which includes complete operating results for the full year 2021 and management commentary. The company also filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC (the "Annual Report").

The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Vertical will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to [email protected], or by post to Vertical Aerospace Ltd., Unit 1 Camwal Court, Chapel Street, Bristol BS2 0UW, United Kingdom.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Vertical Founder and CEO, said: “'It is with great pride that we are issuing Vertical Aerospace's first Shareholder Letter. Listing Vertical Aerospace on the NYSE, hiring key senior talent to join our world-class team, and further expanding our global network of prestigious partners are all significant milestones on our journey to making safer, cleaner and quieter air travel a reality for everyone. We look forward to sharing further news with our shareholders about our anticipated first test flight programme beginning this summer.”

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a leading British electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) manufacturer pioneering the transition to carbon free aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and selling one of the world’s best zero operating emission eVTOL aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility ("AAM") market, using the most cutting-edge technology from the aerospace, automotive and energy industries. Since its inception in 2016, Vertical has focused on building one of the most experienced and senior teams in the eVTOL industry, who between them have decades of engineering experience and have certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Vertical’s top-tier partner ecosystem is expected to support operational execution and Vertical believes its pathway to certification will allow for a lean cost structure and enable production at scale. Vertical has received conditional pre-orders for a total of up to 1,350 aircraft from American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow and Iberojet, which includes conditional pre-order options from Virgin Atlantic and Marubeni, and in doing so, is creating multiple potential near term and actionable routes to market.

Vertical’s ordinary shares and warrants commenced trading on the NYSE in December 2021 under the tickers “EVTL” and “EVTLW,” respectively. Find out more: www.vertical-aerospace.com.

About the VX4 eVTOL Aircraft

The VX4 is projected to be capable of transporting a pilot and up to four passengers, traveling distances of over 100 miles, and achieving top speeds of over 200 miles per hour, while producing minimal noise and zero operating emissions. The VX4 is expected to open up advanced air mobility to a whole new range of passengers and transform how we travel. Find out more: vertical-aerospace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the certification and the commercialization of the VX4 and related timelines, the differential strategy compared to its peer group, and the transition towards a net-zero emissions economy, expected financial performance and operational performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “will,” “aim,” “potential,” “continue,” “are likely to” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: Vertical’s limited operating history without manufactured non-prototype aircraft or completed eVTOL aircraft customer order; Vertical’s history of losses and the expectation to incur significant expenses and continuing losses for the foreseeable future; the market for eVTOL aircraft being in a relatively early stage; the potential inability of Vertical to produce or launch aircraft in the volumes and on timelines projected; the potential inability of Vertical to obtain the necessary certifications on the timelines projected; any accidents or incidents involving eVTOL aircraft could harm Vertical's business; Vertical's dependence on partners and suppliers for the components in its aircraft and for operational needs; the potential that certain of Vertical’s strategic partnerships may not materialize into long-term partnership arrangements; pre-orders Vertical has received for its aircraft are conditional and may be terminated at any time in writing prior to certain specified dates; any potential failure by Vertical to effectively manage its growth; the impact of COVID-19 on Vertical’s business; Vertical has identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and may be unable to remediate the material weaknesses; Vertical's dependence on our senior management team and other highly skilled personnel; as a foreign private issuer Vertical follows certain home country corporate governance rules, is not subject to U.S. proxy rules and is subject to Exchange Act reporting obligations that, to some extent, are more lenient and less frequent than those of a U.S. domestic public company; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 29, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Vertical’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Vertical disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

