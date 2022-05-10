Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Propel to Report Q1 2022 Financial Results

Propel Holdings Inc. (“Propel” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRL) announced today that it will be reporting financial results for the period ending March 31, 2022 (“Q1 2022”) prior to market open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will be hosting a conference call and webcast with a presentation by Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheldon Saidakovsky, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference details are as follows:

Date:

May 10, 2022

Time:

8:30AM ET

Conference ID:

7257144

Toll free dial-in:

(888) 550-4423

International dial-in:

(438) 801-4067

Webcast:

Click+here

Replay:

(800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199

About Propel

Propel is an innovative, online financial technology (“fintech”) company, committed to credit inclusion by providing and facilitating fair, fast and transparent access to credit with exceptional service using its proprietary online lending platform. Through its operating brands, MoneyKey and CreditFresh, Propel is focused on providing access to credit to underserved consumers who struggle to access credit from mainstream credit providers. Propel’s revenue growth and profitability have accelerated significantly over the past two years as Propel has been able to facilitate access to credit for an increasing number of consumers, helping them move forward in their credit journeys.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005131/en/

